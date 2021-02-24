UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PRCS To Provide First Aid Kits To NHMP Emergency Medical Relief To Commuters: Abrarul Haq

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 08:16 PM

PRCS to provide first aid kits to NHMP emergency medical relief to commuters: Abrarul Haq

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) will not only deploy ambulances on the Lahore- Islamabad Motorway service areas but also provide first aid kits to Motorway Police for delivery of emergency medical and relief services to commuters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) will not only deploy ambulances on the Lahore- Islamabad Motorway service areas but also provide first aid kits to Motorway Police for delivery of emergency medical and relief services to commuters.

This was stated by Chairman PRCS Abrarul Haq on Wednesday while addressing the handing over ceremony of ambulances to National Highways and Motorway Police.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed was the chief guest on the occasion.

Abrarul Haq said that the PRCS would impart First Aid training to NHMP staff as they were among those who reach first at the accident scene on national highways and motorways. He called for steps to raise public awareness about road safety so that road fatality rate can be minimized.

Inspector General NHMP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said Motorway Police by sticking to its core values of honesty, courtesy and help, has won hearts of the public.

He said that the people look towards it as matter of pride which was a source of great satisfaction.

He said that officers of motorway police visit bus/truck addas, offices, factories, institutions to create awareness on road/traffic discipline and road safety.

He thanked the Pakistan Red Crescent Society for providing a gift of 08 ambulances to NHMP. Federal Secretary Communications Zafar Hassan lauded the performance of motorway police in the field of road safety and stressed to take this subject seriously at national level. He further said that NHMP and PRCS should play their important role in creating awareness among the general public.

The ceremony was also attended by Dr. Adeel Nawaz, Secretary General PRCS, and senior officers of NHMP and PRCS and renowned personalities from civil society and media.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Islamabad Police Motorway Civil Society Visit Road Media From

Recent Stories

Free eye cure & surgery camp held in Khairpur

19 seconds ago

Dacoit gang busted; two arrested in Rawalpindi

21 seconds ago

Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan sugar Mills case ..

24 seconds ago

China builds 718,000 5G base stations, covering 20 ..

26 seconds ago

Tawazun to support Al Fattan Holding Investment’ ..

1 hour ago

KU issues registration schedule of MA, BA and BCom ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.