PRCS to provide first aid kits to NHMP emergency medical relief to commuters: Abrarul Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) will not only deploy ambulances on the Lahore- Islamabad Motorway service areas but also provide first aid kits to Motorway Police for delivery of emergency medical and relief services to commuters.

This was stated by Chairman PRCS Abrarul Haq on Wednesday while addressing the handing over ceremony of ambulances to National Highways and Motorway Police.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed was the chief guest on the occasion.

Abrarul Haq said that the PRCS would impart First Aid training to NHMP staff as they were among those who reach first at the accident scene on national highways and motorways. He called for steps to raise public awareness about road safety so that road fatality rate can be minimized.

Inspector General NHMP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said Motorway Police by sticking to its core values of honesty, courtesy and help, has won hearts of the public.

He said that the people look towards it as matter of pride which was a source of great satisfaction.

He said that officers of motorway police visit bus/truck addas, offices, factories, institutions to create awareness on road/traffic discipline and road safety.

He thanked the Pakistan Red Crescent Society for providing a gift of 08 ambulances to NHMP. Federal Secretary Communications Zafar Hassan lauded the performance of motorway police in the field of road safety and stressed to take this subject seriously at national level. He further said that NHMP and PRCS should play their important role in creating awareness among the general public.

The ceremony was also attended by Dr. Adeel Nawaz, Secretary General PRCS, and senior officers of NHMP and PRCS and renowned personalities from civil society and media.