ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Capital Development Authority Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed has approved a resource allocation plan to coordinate flood emergency response in the on-going pre-monsoon rain spell.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad was made convener of the District Disaster Management Committee which would coordinate over all efforts, said its spokesman on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he said the city administration had decided to carry out mapping of nallahs and resources. The survey of Pakistan's data would be utilized for the purpose.

Moreover, the chairman had directed Member Engineering CDA to ensure round the clock provision of machinery, especially for the vulnerable areas, where monitoring camps with human resources would be set up, immediately.

Slums and the areas which were hit by the rains last year would be given special focus.

Departments like IESCO, food and Livestock were put on alert with directions to ensure provision of all necessary measures and items along with human resources.

The CDA was instructed to release Rs 50 million to DMA through MCI for purchase of Dewatering sets pumps and other items.

The chairman directed the DG Civic Management and DG Environment to keep their staff alert round the clock.

The executive director CDA hospital and DHO were instructed to ensure provision of medical staff and medicines in flood relief camps.

\395