UrduPoint.com

Pre-monsoon: Capital's Resource Allocation Plan Okayed For Flood Response

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Pre-monsoon: Capital's resource allocation plan okayed for flood response

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Capital Development Authority Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed has approved a resource allocation plan to coordinate flood emergency response in the on-going pre-monsoon rain spell.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad was made convener of the District Disaster Management Committee which would coordinate over all efforts, said its spokesman on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he said the city administration had decided to carry out mapping of nallahs and resources. The survey of Pakistan's data would be utilized for the purpose.

Moreover, the chairman had directed Member Engineering CDA to ensure round the clock provision of machinery, especially for the vulnerable areas, where monitoring camps with human resources would be set up, immediately.

Slums and the areas which were hit by the rains last year would be given special focus.

Departments like IESCO, food and Livestock were put on alert with directions to ensure provision of all necessary measures and items along with human resources.

The CDA was instructed to release Rs 50 million to DMA through MCI for purchase of Dewatering sets pumps and other items.

The chairman directed the DG Civic Management and DG Environment to keep their staff alert round the clock.

The executive director CDA hospital and DHO were instructed to ensure provision of medical staff and medicines in flood relief camps.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Flood Alert Capital Development Authority All Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company Rains

Recent Stories

Fawad Abdul Kader Announced As The Country Manager ..

Fawad Abdul Kader Announced As The Country Manager Of Paymob Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 PTI leader Mian Akram Usman gets ticket for PP-158

PTI leader Mian Akram Usman gets ticket for PP-158

9 minutes ago
 PM says will make more challenging decisions if ne ..

PM says will make more challenging decisions if need rises

17 minutes ago
 Due to the possible announcement of the IMF deal, ..

Due to the possible announcement of the IMF deal, PSX jumps up by more than 700 ..

33 minutes ago
 Mobile Photography made Easy with TECNO's advanced ..

Mobile Photography made Easy with TECNO's advanced Camon series

37 minutes ago
 vivo Offers Amazing Bundles on Daraz Shopping Expo ..

Vivo Offers Amazing Bundles on Daraz Shopping Expo 2022

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.