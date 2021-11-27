Preparations for LB elections completed, says PEC

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC), Ghulam Israr Khan, said on Saturday that all preparations regarding local body (LB) elections have been finalized as polls are likely in April next year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC), Ghulam Israr Khan, said on Saturday that all preparations regarding local body (LB) elections have been finalized as polls are likely in April next year.

PEC Ghulam Israr Khan expressed these views while talking to media persons at district election commission office. He stated that the term of the present local body representatives is going to end by December 31 this year and as per rules, re-elections could be conducted within 120 days.

He said that ECP was waiting for the local body election bill from the Punjab government which would be got approved from provincial assembly and delimitation process would be started soon after it.

PEC said that holding of elections in one or more phases would be decided in consultation with Punjab government.

To a question about general elections 2018, PEC Israr Khan said that the elections were transparent and all the statements in this regard were baseless.

He said that Election Commission staff was going door-to-door to ensure error free voters list.

He asked the all stakeholders including Parlimentarians, election candidates and other political representatives to play their role regarding verification of voter lists and cooperate with the ECP staff.

Replying another question about Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), he said that ECP has formed committees to review EVM and added that work on EVM and RTS was underway.

He said that the next general elections 2023 would be held in the best possible manner under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner.

About NA-133 Lahore and PP-206 Khanewal by-elections, Ghulam Israr Khan said that all arrangements had been finalized.

He said that final lists of voters for general elections would be compiled by April 2022.

District Election Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Akhtar Khan said that complaints cells had been set up at four district election commission offices across Multan division and the voters could contact there for any complaint.