President Alvi meets Japanese PM in Tokyo

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo.President Alvi felicitated Japanese Prime Minister on the enthronement of emperor of Japan.

During the meeting president also discussed the Kashmir issue with Japanese PM and informed him about the worsening situation of human rights in the occupied Kashmir.Alvi said that Japan should stress India for restoration of fundamental human rights in the IOK.President also stressed upon doing work for mutual interests of both countries.Japanese PM thanked President Alvi for attending ceremony of the enthronement of emperor of Japan.Japanese PM said that through mutual contacts, Pak-Japan cooperation would be bolstered in future.