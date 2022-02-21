UrduPoint.com

President Alvi Rides On Green Line Bus, Expresses Satisfaction Over Service

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 08:07 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi took a ride along with passengers on a Green Line bus from Numaish Chowrangi to Guru Mandir here on Monday and expressed full satisfaction over the services of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

Talking to the media during his maiden travel on the bus, he said the BRT Green Line Bus project had been launched to facilitate the people of the mega city of Karachi, who would now enjoy a comfortable journey during their inter-city movement.

It was a matter of pleasure that the commuting time for the Karachiites had been markedly curtailed to minutes, thus ensuring profound relief from long hours of travel, he added.

The president said the world was opting for BRT system in mega cities for a hassle-free traveling of the residents.

Dr Alvi talked to the female passengers about the BRT Green Line Bus project, who expressed their satisfaction over the service. They thanked the president for the provision of a comfortable transport to them.

Earlier on his arrival at the Numaish Bus Station, Dr Alvi purchased his ticket for traveling on the Green Line bus.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of the Sindh Assembly accompanied the president.

>