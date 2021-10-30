UrduPoint.com

President Asks Ulema To Play Their Role In Defusing Ongoing Tense Situation

President asks Ulema to play their role in defusing ongoing tense situation

National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf says that writ of the incumbent government will ensured at every cost, asks banned outfit to resolve the issue through talks.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2021) President Dr Arif Alvi has called upon the Ulema to play their positive role in defusing the ongoing tense situation in the country by promoting Islam’s true message of peace.

The president expressed these views in a consultative meeting with a delegation of Ulema of Ahle-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat from different districts led by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri in Islamabad.

The meeting deliberated upon various options to address the current situation in a peaceful manner and emphasized on resolving the matter through negotiations.

President Arif Alvi said the present government raised voice against Islamophobia and for the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) at all international fora and advocated the stance in an effective manner.

The Ulema stressed that violence would negatively impact the image of the country as well as the religion of islam.

They offered their support and services to resolve the situation peacefully and in an amicable way.

On other hand, the workers and supporters of banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik are on their way to Islamabad to stage sit-in and lodge protest after their talks with the government failed.

The Rangers and police would stop the protesters from marching to Islamabad.

National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf has urged supporters of banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan to choose path of talks with government for resolving issues and avoid spreading violence.

In an interview, he said the government wanted to address the issue of TLP through negotiations but TLP supporters are engaged in blocking roads and ransacking public and private property.

He made it clear that the PTI government will ensure writ of the government at all cost.

Replying to a question about the demands of TLP, he said all genuine demands of TLP would be listened.

To another question, he said every Muslim had great respect for Namoos-e-Rasalat (SAW).

