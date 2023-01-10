President directs FUUAST to provide justice to student

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi, endorsing an order of Wafaqi Mohtasib (WM), has directed Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) to update the result of a student who had been earlier declared as fail on account of non-submission of a paper.

The student had submitted his paper of Pakistan Studies and its receipt was also acknowledged but he was declared fail on account of the non-receipt of the paper for marking in the examination department, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Tuesday.

While upholding the findings of the Wafaqi Mohtasib, the president observed that due to the Corona lockdown as per the policy of the university, the student submitted his paper to the teacher which was to be uploaded online for marking as per SOPs, however, when the result was announced, he was declared as fail.

Despite repeated requests/complaints by the student, his result was not updated.

The president observed that since the student had submitted his paper to his teacher online and it was the duty of his teacher to submit it to the examination department. But due to maladministration, the student was denied his rightful result and was declared failed.

The president upheld the decision of Wafaqi Mohtasib and directed the FUUAST to update the result of the complainant on the basis of the paper checked so he did not suffer.