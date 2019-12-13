President Dr. Arif Alvi for improving existing institutional mechanism

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday considered it imperative for creating knowledge-based economy and sustainable societies under the fourth industrial revolution

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday considered it imperative for creating knowledge-based economy and sustainable societies under the fourth industrial revolution.He was of the view that with education, skilled human resource, able minds and strong cooperation, the Global South and, in particular, Pakistan, can address present day challenges to help achieve Sustainable Development Goals.

He was addressing a COMSATS Silver Jubilee celebrations ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.In his congratulatory remarks on the occasion, Dr.

Arif Alvi considered COMSATS' role important for bringing sustainability and prosperity in the region through S&T. He shed light on the causes and effects of climate change in the developing countries including Pakistan, and emphasized the need to reducing carbon footprints through responsible and sustainable, production of resources.