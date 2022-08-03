President eulogizes sacrifices of police shuhada

President Dr Arif Alvi has paid tribute to the brave police officials and personnel who had laid down their lives for maintaining the internal security of the country and said that they had played the role of first contingent in the the war against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has paid tribute to the brave police officials and personnel who had laid down their lives for maintaining the internal security of the country and said that they had played the role of first contingent in the the war against terrorism.

In a message on Police Martyrs' Day being observed on August 4 across the country, the president said that a large number of police jawans had rendered sacrifices while performing their duties and embraced martyrdom.

"On this day, we saluted all shuhada of police force and reiterate that we will always remember the unprecedented sacrifices of our benefactors," he added.

The president observed that despite limited resources, police jawans were serving the nation in the difficult times and always remained on alert to counter criminals and law breakers.

Besides, police force has the vital role in ensuring internal security, maintaining law and order and controlling the anti-social elements.

The president stressed that they would have to maintain the law and order, ensure protection of human rights including rights of the women and minorities and their protection, for transforming Pakistan into a an exemplary welfare state, adding in this connection, the police force has to play its efficient role.

He expressed the hope that the officers and personnel of police force would continue serving the country and nation by emulating the precedents of the shuhada by adhering to the principles of honesty, devotion to duty , public service and human dignity.

