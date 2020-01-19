UrduPoint.com
President, First Lady Visit Panagah, Trauma Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 09:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi Sunday visited a Panagah and Trauma Hospital established here for the down and out people.

During the visit, the president interacted with the residents of the Panagah and also inquired about the facilities being provided to them.

Besides joining the residents on meal, he also questioned the management about the people coming to the shelter home and the facilities being provided there.

