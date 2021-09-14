President for creating awareness, early diagnosis of cancer

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday called for raising awareness and early diagnosis of cancer to help reduce the risk of disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday called for raising awareness and early diagnosis of cancer to help reduce the risk of disease.

He said the cases of cancer were rising in Pakistan and required timely diagnosis and adequate treatment facilities.

The president made these remarks at a briefing about cancer cases including breast cancer, in Pakistan, here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.Chairman Cancer Care Hospital and Research Center (CCHRC) Lahore Prof Dr Shahryar, Prof Dr Areesha Zaman and Prof Dr Nabila Shami attended the meeting.

The Chairman CCHRC briefed the meeting about the cancer cases and the treatment facilities being provided by his organization.

He informed that around 353,000 people got afflicted with cancer every year and only 71,000 patients were getting adequate treatment while the rest remained deprived due to lack of sufficient healthcare facilities.

He also highlighted the achievements of CCHRC that provided free-of-cost treatment to the patients.

The President appreciated the efforts and contributions of Cancer Care Hospital and Research Center (CCHRC), Lahore, in providing free-of-cost treatment facilities to cancer patients.