UrduPoint.com

President For Enhanced Online Learning To Save Cost, Promote Higher Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:20 AM

President for enhanced online learning to save cost, promote higher education

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday urged the universities to increase the proportion of online education as it was cost-effective and would also help the students get easy access to higher education.

The president, during a briefing on Riphah International University (RIU), Islamabad, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, said the education institutes needed to rethink their vision and focus on getting an intellectual edge to meet the challenges of the fast-changing world.

The meeting was attended by RIU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Anis Ahmad, Executive Director, Asad Ullah Khan, Registrar, Brigadier (R) Eng Salim Ahmed Khan, and senior officials from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Higher Education Commission (HEC).   The RIU vice-chancellor briefed the president about the achievements and role of his university in the promotion of education in the country.

Highlighting the importance of information technology, the president said the universities needed to focus on the requirements of the 4th Industrial Revolution and Research and Development activities enabling Pakistan to join the ranks of technologically advanced countries.

He added that besides academic achievements, universities should also focus on ethical studies and the character-building of students.

The president also appreciated HEC's policy of providing a waiver to differently-abled students in tuition fees, hostel fees, and utility fees. He expressed the hope that it would encourage them to get higher education.

He also underscored the need to develop academia-industry linkages and collaborations with international universities that would help in the promotion of quality education.

The president appreciated the performance of the university which had played a significant role in the promotion of education.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Technology Education HEC Riphah International University From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syr ..

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syria secures point against UAE i ..

3 hours ago
 NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibil ..

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, ..

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned c ..

6 hours ago
 Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to ..

Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing i ..

5 hours ago
 US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden ..

US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden Art Customer

5 hours ago
 FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.