UrduPoint.com

President For Honing Better Diplomatic Skills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2022 | 09:18 PM

President for honing better diplomatic skills

The President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday stressed the need for fostering better communication skills for an affective diplomacy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday stressed the need for fostering better communication skills for an affective diplomacy.

While highlighting the communication skills in diplomatic channels, he said that the people should study books as much as possible to develop positive thinking and better communication skills.

He stated this while addressing a seminar on 'Eastbound: A talk on Culture Fostering Future' organized by IBA Public Speaking Society, said a communique.

The President said that there must be new world order that should be based on humanity and morality.

The President emphasized that the man should avoid possibilities of war before reaching to a point of no return.

He also lauded IBA for arranging such a wonderful event on an excellent topic.

Related Topics

World Man Event Institute Of Business Administration Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Chinese people strongly condemn terrorist attack i ..

Chinese people strongly condemn terrorist attack in Peshawar: Prof Cheng

1 minute ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Russia discuss regional situation ..

FMs of Pakistan, Russia discuss regional situation

1 minute ago
 NEPRA Super League Season 5 held at Islamabad

NEPRA Super League Season 5 held at Islamabad

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 claims two more patients, infects 341 oth ..

COVID-19 claims two more patients, infects 341 others

28 minutes ago
 Golf: Kenya Open scores

Golf: Kenya Open scores

29 minutes ago
 Federer anticipates late-summer comeback

Federer anticipates late-summer comeback

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>