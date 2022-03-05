President for honing better diplomatic skills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday stressed the need for fostering better communication skills for an affective diplomacy.

While highlighting the communication skills in diplomatic channels, he said that the people should study books as much as possible to develop positive thinking and better communication skills.

He stated this while addressing a seminar on 'Eastbound: A talk on Culture Fostering Future' organized by IBA Public Speaking Society, said a communique.

The President said that there must be new world order that should be based on humanity and morality.

The President emphasized that the man should avoid possibilities of war before reaching to a point of no return.

He also lauded IBA for arranging such a wonderful event on an excellent topic.