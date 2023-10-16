Open Menu

President Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2023 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday paid tribute to Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan on the solemn occasion of his death anniversary for his immense services to the nation.

"On this day, we are reminded of his unwavering commitment to the cause of Pakistan’s independence and the well-being of its people," he said in a message.

He said Liaquat Ali Khan stood alongside our founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, during the freedom struggle and played a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of our nation. He served as Pakistan's first Prime Minister and was a steadfast champion of the nation's sovereignty and a staunch advocate for the welfare of its citizens. He played a crucial role in the formative years of Pakistan, the adoption of the Objectives Resolution, and guiding the young nation to overcome challenges.

"In his pursuit of a progressive and prosperous Pakistan in accordance with Quaid-i-Azam’s vision, he worked tirelessly to strengthen the foundations of the newly-established state, the president said adding he worked for laying the foundations of democracy, rule of law, settlement and rehabilitation of refugees, strengthening the nation’s defence, and promoting social and economic justice.

He said Liaquat Ali Khan's unwavering commitment to the nation has left an enduring mark on the nation's collective consciousness. His vision for a united, democratic, and progressive Pakistan is a beacon of light and source of inspiration for all of us.

"As we commemorate his death anniversary, let us not only remember Liaquat Ali Khan's sacrifices and contributions but also reiterate our commitment to build a Pakistan where justice, equality, and unity prevail. Let us pay homage to Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan and work for a better and prosperous Pakistan."

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant him the highest ranks in Jannah. He said "may his ideals continue to inspire us for generations to come".

