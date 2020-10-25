UrduPoint.com
President Reminds World To Take Respectful Care Of Muslims' Feelings About Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday, in apparent reference to recent blasphemous acts of republication of caricatures, reminded the world that a respectful care must be taken regarding (our) Muslims' feelings about Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The president also tagged tweets of Prime Minster Imran Khan who early in the day had posted that by encouraging the display of blasphemous caricatures targeting islam and Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), French President Macron had chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims, including his own citizens.

"This is an excellent verbalisation of sentiments of Muslims the world over. We are united in these thoughts. Respectful care must be taken regarding our feelings about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)," the president tweeted.

"France in its politics & policies must act with maturity to unite its entire population, rather than fall into the trap of isolation & polarisation. Statements should be measured to marginalise extremists & terrorists, not the mainstream of any religion or its peaceful believers," the president said in series of tweets.

The prime minister in related tweet had posted "It is unfortunate that he has chosen to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, White Supremacists or Nazi ideologists.

" The president further said that the hallmark of a leader was to unite the human beings as had been done by Nelson Mandela, rather than dividing them.

He said that was the time when President Macron could have put healing touch and denied space to extremists rather than creating further polarisation and marginalisation that inevitably led to radicalization.

The president in his tweet further said the world today, desperately needed that people should be pulled together not torn apart.

Separately, Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release said that Pakistan condemned in the strongest manner the systematic resurgence of blasphemous acts of republication of caricatures of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and desecration of the Holy Quran by certain irresponsible elements in some developed countries.

"We are further alarmed at highly disturbing statements by certain politicians justifying such heinous acts under the garb of freedom of expression and equating Islam with terrorism, for narrow electoral and political gains," the spokesperson said.

