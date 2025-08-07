President Strongly Condemns Mastung Terror Attack On Security Forces
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday strongly condemned the attack carried out by Indian-backed terrorists targeting the security forces in Mastung area of Balochistan.
The president, in a statement, paid tribute to Major Rizwan Tahir, Naik Ibn-e-Amin and Lance Naik Muhammad Younus who were martyred in the attack carried out by Fitnatul Hindustan.
He prayed for elevation of the martyred's ranks in paradise and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.
"The nation salutes the great sacrifices of its brave martyrs and stands shoulder to shoulder with its security forces in the war against terrorism," the president said and praised the bravery of security forces for eliminating terrorists in the counterattack.
President Zardari also reaffirmed that the terrorist elements, operating under India’s patronage, would soon be eradicated.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military leadership
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to participate in World Games Cheng ..
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recognition for nursing excellence
Arada awards AED618 million construction contract for Anantara Sharjah Resort, R ..
Members of Security, Safety, Crisis Management Leaders Programme explore UAE's e ..
Abdulaziz bin Humaid chairs first meeting of Investment Attraction and Promotio ..
FANR’s Board of Management Meeting spotlights Barakah operations, strengthens ..
Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Hospitality Group
Games of Future 2025 launches line-up of 11 phygital disciplines
Space42 delivered resilient performance with net profit of USD 53 million in H1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military leadership2 minutes ago
-
Youth leadership development session held at GtCCI9 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Games to be started on Aug 12 in connection with Independence Day: Dura Baloch9 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over death of former LHC CJ Mian Allah Nawaz9 minutes ago
-
President strongly condemns Mastung terror attack on security forces9 minutes ago
-
Sindh Cabinet extends services of COVID-19 Health Technicians, support staff19 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy seizes huge cache of narcotics in joint operation in Pasni19 minutes ago
-
Lahore Zoo, Safari Park ready to welcome 12 giraffes19 minutes ago
-
Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim condemns terrorist attacks in Mastung, Jacobabad20 minutes ago
-
AKF’s “Bano Qabil” program celebrated29 minutes ago
-
Rangers, Police arrest street crime suspect in joint operation29 minutes ago
-
Balochistan under severe impact of climate change: Naseem-ur-Rehman29 minutes ago