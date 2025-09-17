President Zardari arrives in Urumqi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday arrived in Urumqi, China.

Upon arrival, the president was received by Governor of Xinjiang Erken Tuniyaz, Vice Governor Chen Weijun and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Later, Governor Erken Tuiyaz accompanied the president to the state guest house in the same vehicle.

The president’s visit to Urumqi will further strengthen Pak-China regional cooperation.