UrduPoint.com

Presidential System Of Government Will Change The Destiny Of Pakistan Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 06:09 PM

Presidential system of government will change the destiny of Pakistan Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Civil-military establishment should play a serious role and persuade the political forces for reforms PMLQ Leader

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022) PMLQ leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that The presidential system of government will change the destiny of Pakistan. He said that corrupt political parties have taken turns to plunder the country mercilessly.People are forced to commit suicide due to extreme poverty in the country.

He added bad economies pose a threat to the country's survival.

The tendency of educated unemployed youth to commit crimes is worrisome.The civil-military establishment should play a serious role and persuade the political forces for reforms.He more added It is imperative that an interim setup consisting of economists be set up in the country immediately. Which paves the way for a solid presidential system.

Related Topics

Pakistan Suicide Government

Recent Stories

LCCI for withdrawal of tax on solar equipment

LCCI for withdrawal of tax on solar equipment

17 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes a Yoga Awareness Building Session

PITB Organizes a Yoga Awareness Building Session

47 minutes ago
 Anarkali blast: Two alleged facilitators arrested

Anarkali blast: Two alleged facilitators arrested

53 minutes ago
 Opp lacks courage to listen to govt, says Hammad A ..

Opp lacks courage to listen to govt, says Hammad Azhar

1 hour ago
 Roundtable Kashmir moot lambastes India for "Risin ..

Roundtable Kashmir moot lambastes India for "Rising State Repression in IIOJK"

41 minutes ago
 Shipwreck leaves 4 Tunisia migrants dead, 7 missin ..

Shipwreck leaves 4 Tunisia migrants dead, 7 missing: authorities

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.