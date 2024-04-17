Preventing Crimes Against Women, Kids Top Priority: CCPO
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 07:03 PM
Lahore Police Chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting at the Capital City Police Headquarters here on Wednesday to review performance of the Civil Lines and Iqbal Town divisions
The meeting included a detailed assessment of performance of both divisions. During the session, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore issued directives in line with the vision of Chief Punjab Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif regarding prevention of crimes against women and children, emphasizing effective measures in this regard. Field officers were instructed to strictly implement zero-tolerance policy on cases related to crimes against women and children, ensuring action and expressing determination that preventing incidents of violence and abuse against women and children was top priority for the Lahore Police.
Kamyana clarified that there was no place in the Police Department for such elements which indulge in high-handedness acts. He said the SPs were also accountable for the flawed performance of the SDPOs.
Directing the relevant officers to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the Special Initiative Police Stations (SIPS) Programme, he emphasised that officers should focus on their professional duties.
The CCPO issued orders for undertaking joint action by the Investigation and Operation wings. He also directed to expedite legal actions for the arrest of proclaimed offenders who fled abroad. Kamyana emphasised the urgent arrest of suspects involved in murder, attempted murder, robbery, and kidnapping. He further stated that Lahore Police must fulfill its duties with integrity and diligence to safeguard the lives, property, honor, and dignity of citizens.
DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs, and Incharge’s (Investigation) Civil Lines and Iqbal Town divisions also attended the meeting.
