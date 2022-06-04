UrduPoint.com

Preventive Measures Underway After Cholera Outbreak In Malakand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Preventive measures underway after Cholera outbreak in Malakand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :District Heath Department has been directed to take all preventive measures all reports of cholera outbreak in Agra, a remote area of Malakand district.

Director Public Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Naik Dadh said that Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response Unit has instructed DHO Malakand to take necessary action to stop the spread of the epidemic.

He said that so far 35 cases of Cholera has been reported and samples of patients have been sent to Khyber Medical University for test verification, adding water samples from the area have been sent for testing.

He said that DHO Malakand has sent teams to the affected area for timely first aid besides establishing a sub health center in the area on emergency basis.

He said that essential medicine, ambulances and trained medical staff has been dispatched in the area.

Director Public Health said that public awareness campaign on epidemic is also launched in the area under the supervision of district health department.

