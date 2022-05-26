Price control committee meets

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 07:13 PM

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Imran Qureshi, a meeting of the price control committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Amir Hassan in the committee room of his office, here on Thursday

The meeting was attended by all assistant commissioners, officials of Agriculture, Livestock, Industry, and representatives of consumers and businesspeople.

The meeting re-examined the prices of food items. The ADCR made it clear that 100 per cent implementation of the fixed prices would be ensured. No one would be allowed to charge arbitrary rates and law on profiteering and hoarding would come into force, he warned.

He directed shopkeepers to display price lists on prominent places in their shops. He also directed price control magistrates to visit the fruit and vegetable markets, general markets and bazaars on daily basis.

