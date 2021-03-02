UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Price Control Magistrates Collect Fine Of Rs 72,500

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1499 shops and markets on March 1 and March 2 and found irregularities at 57 places.

A fine of Rs 72,500 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

Price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directionsof Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

