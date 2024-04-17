Prices of Rotti and Naan in different city areas reviewed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) District Administration Rawalpindi and Special Initiative Committee of Chief Minister Punjab, Bilal Yamin Satti here on Wednesday visited different city areas and reviewed the prices of fixed rates of Naan and Rotti.

Bilal Yamin Satti said that a decision had been taken to take strict action across the province against those selling Ratti and Naan on exorbitant rates. The district administration had warned the Tandoor owners not to indulge in profiteering else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken, he added.

Bilal Yameen said that tandoors would be sealed and heavy fines would also be imposed on the profiteers. The violators would also be sent behind the bars, he said.

Special orders have been given to the administration of Rawalpindi, Taxila, Wah, Gujjar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Kahota and Kotli Sattian to take strict action against the profiteers.

The Punjab government had reduced the price of flour which was earlier Rs 5600 per maund but now, it was fixed at Rs 4600, he said adding, the Punjab government had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action without any discrimination to ensure implementation of the fixed prices of Naan and Rotti. The Punjab government was taking all possible measures to provide relief to the citizens, he added.

The government, after reducing a bag of flour by Rs 2500, fixed the rates of Rotti at Rs 16 and Naan at Rs 20, Bilal Yameen Satti said.

Raids were conducted to check prices of Rotti and Naans at 150 Tandoors. 27 Tandoors were sealed, 9 FIRs were registered and fines amounting to Rs 500,000 were imposed on the profiteers, he informed.

Bilal Yameen said that all-out efforts would be made to provide relief to the citizens.