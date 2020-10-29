UrduPoint.com
Prices Of Tomatoes Plummeted After Auction Of Six Confiscated Truckloads

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 08:47 PM

Prices of tomatoes plummeted after auction of six confiscated truckloads

The district administration Thursday during a crackdown confiscated six truckloads of tomatoes and later auctioned these on official rates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration Thursday during a crackdown confiscated six truckloads of tomatoes and later auctioned these on official rates.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar, a team of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner Cantt. raided vegetable market in wee hours and took into possession six truckloads of tomatoes. These trucks were parked outside the market awaiting price increase.

Later Additional Assistant Commissioner accompanied by Inspector food Department and Agriculture Officer auctioned all the confiscated truck in early hours of the morning.

Soon after the auction the prices of tomatoes in the local markets decreased to official rate.

The Peshawar Deputy Commissioner said that administrative officers are issuing rate of daily use edible items on daily basis and supervising auctions of vegetables. He also directed officers concerned to initiate action against violators of government's approved price list.

