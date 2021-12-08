Prime Minister announces largest ever socio-economic welfare project : Barrister Saif

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced the largest socio-economic welfare initiative for low-income families in the history of country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced the largest socio-economic welfare initiative for low-income families in the history of country.

In a statement on prime minister's visit to Peshawar, he said Prime Minister and his entire team is pursuing economic policies to control inflation which is global phenomenon and hit all countries.

He said that welfare schemes under the umbrella of Ehsaas program would help reduce inflation and provide relief to poor people.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan country is moving towards Islamic welfare state to take care of poor people and provide them all basic necessities of life.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that first time large number of scholarships announced for students on the merit, adding monthly stipend for imams (prayer leaders) and minorities religious leaders is a revolutionary step to provide them financial assistance.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is on the path of development and poverty ratio has declined in the province.

He called upon people to register themselves for Ehsas Ration program which offer 30% discount on food items.