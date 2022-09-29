UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Attends Diplomatic Reception On 75 Years Of Pak-US Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 08:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday attended a diplomatic reception held at the US embassy here to commemorate the 75 years of relations between Pakistan and the United States.

The reception started with a one-minute silence to express condolence over the death of people and convey grief to those who had lost their livelihood in the devastating floods.

The Federal ministers and US Ambassador in Pakistan Donald Blome attended the reception.

In his address, the US ambassador said the people of the United States continued to stand with Pakistan.

The strength of the bilateral friendship was demonstrated by the more than $66 million in US support for flood response, he added.

"We are doing what friends and partners do support each other when it's needed most Our partnership has been advantageous to both countries," he remarked.

Over the decades, more than $32 billion Dollars in U.S. support benefited Pakistan and improved the lives of the Pakistani people, the ambassador added.

More Stories From Pakistan

