Prime Minister felicitates Gambian President on impressive election victory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday extended heartiest felicitations to President Adama Barrow of Gambia on impressive victory in Presidential elections.

"People of brotherly Gambia have again reposed their trust in his able leadership. I look forward to continuing the productive engagement between Pakistan and Gambia," Imran Khan said in a twitter post on his social media account.