UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Felicitates Gambian President On Impressive Election Victory

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:43 PM

Prime Minister felicitates Gambian President on impressive election victory

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday extended heartiest felicitations to President Adama Barrow of Gambia on impressive victory in Presidential elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday extended heartiest felicitations to President Adama Barrow of Gambia on impressive victory in Presidential elections.

"People of brotherly Gambia have again reposed their trust in his able leadership. I look forward to continuing the productive engagement between Pakistan and Gambia," Imran Khan said in a twitter post on his social media account.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Social Media Twitter Barrow Gambia Post

Recent Stories

Milan look to domestic glory after European flop

Milan look to domestic glory after European flop

31 seconds ago
 Democracy faces 'sustained and alarming challenges ..

Democracy faces 'sustained and alarming challenges' worldwide: Biden

33 seconds ago
 Constitution of Pakistan ensures equal rights of e ..

Constitution of Pakistan ensures equal rights of every citizen Dr. Shireen Mazar ..

35 seconds ago
 Russia Does Not Think US Will Refuse to Sign Possi ..

Russia Does Not Think US Will Refuse to Sign Possible Agreements on NATO - Ryabk ..

36 seconds ago
 Ukraine Expects UK Prime Minister's Visit in 2022 ..

Ukraine Expects UK Prime Minister's Visit in 2022 - Foreign Minister

42 seconds ago
 Exhibition 'Lumieres' opens at PNCA

Exhibition 'Lumieres' opens at PNCA

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.