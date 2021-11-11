UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister For Civic Amenities Of Int'l Standard To Capital Residents

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the provision of civic amenities of international standard to the residents of the federal capital

The prime minister chairing a meeting to discuss the improvement of civic amenities and administrative matters of the Islamabad Capital Territory directed to further improve the facilities for the residents of the capital city.

He also instructed to further ease the administrative matters pertaining to the law and order, health and property for early resolution of the public issues.

The prime minister also expressed satisfaction over the pace of development projects in the city.

The chairman of the Capital Development Authority briefed the meeting on the ongoing development projects and administrative affairs.

Federal ministers Shafqat Mahmood and Asad Umar, special assistants to PM Dr Faisal Sultan and Ali Nawaz Awan, MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz and senior officers also attended the meeting.

