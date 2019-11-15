UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister For Privatization Of Identified Institutions Within Time-frame

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:31 PM

Prime Minister for privatization of identified institutions within time-frame

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the Ministry of Privatization to conclude the privatization of the already identified institutions within the time-frame, assuring for the provision of all out resources to get the process accomplished

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the Ministry of Privatization to conclude the privatization of the already identified institutions within the time-frame, assuring for the provision of all out resources to get the process accomplished.

Addressing a meeting to review the progress on the privatization, the prime minister directed all the ministries, associated with the privatization process, to extend their maximum cooperation and contribution to the process.

He also called for keeping the Prime Minister's Office updated on the progress in the privatisation and removing all the bottlenecks immediately.

Minister for Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro, Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Special Assistants to Prime Minister Nadeem Babar, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Syed Zulfiqar Ali Bukhari besides Secretary Privatisation Rizwan Malik and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The Secretary Privatization presented to the Prime Minister a report on the progress in the privatization of public entities.

Briefing the Prime Minister, he said the privatization process included the organizations which had either been inflicting constant loss to the national kitty or performing below the capacity. Moreover, the public properties which had been lying unused or making no profit for years had also been included in the list, he added.

The Prime Minister was apprised that the preparation for the privatization of Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant, Balloki Power Plant, SME Bank, Services International Hotel Lahore and Jinnah Convention Center was in final stage.

The international parties had also shown their interest in the privatization of the said entities, he added.

Moreover, he said the privatisation process of Guddu Power Plant, Nandipur Power Plant, First Women Bank, Pak Petroleum Limited and State Life Corporation had also been initiated.

The Federal Secretary also apprised the meeting about the sale of the valuable properties held by different ministries and government departments.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister said it was among the government's priorities to enhance the non-tax revenue.

He said the objective of the privatization was to save the national kitty from future losses besides handing over the low-performing institutions to the capable hands to exploit their true potential.

The Prime Minister ruled out the impression that through the privatization process, the government was trying to get rid of the loss-making organizations. He said the privatization process would help improve the performance of the organisations concerned which had not been doing well since years owing to blithe lack ofconcern by the respective governments.

The Prime Minister viewed that the privatization would increase the government's receipts particularly the non-tax revenue to help the government launch the more public welfare projects in education, health sectors and provide amenities.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Privatisation Education Firdous Ashiq Awan Hotel Sale Progress First Women Bank Limited SME Bank Limited All From Government Pakistan Petroleum Limited

Recent Stories

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

18 minutes ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

18 minutes ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

20 minutes ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

20 minutes ago

Mirza Shahzad Akbar proposes PML-N leader to depos ..

20 minutes ago

Kiwi Lee fires sizzling 62 to seize early PGA Mexi ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.