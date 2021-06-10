UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister For Stronger Pakistan-Qatar Trade, Investments Ties

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday underscored the importance of further deepening Pakistan-Qatar relations in diverse fields including trade, investments and energy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday underscored the importance of further deepening Pakistan-Qatar relations in diverse fields including trade, investments and energy.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Ambassador of Qatar in Pakistan, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani, who called on him here, also appreciated Qatar's role in hosting a larger number of Pakistani workers.

The Qatari ambassador conveyed warm and cordial greetings from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al-Thani, to the prime minister who also reciprocated the greetings.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy vibrant bilateral, political and economic relations.

