Prime Minister for stronger Pakistan-Qatar trade, investments ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday underscored the importance of further deepening Pakistan-Qatar relations in diverse fields including trade, investments and energy.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Ambassador of Qatar in Pakistan, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani, who called on him here, also appreciated Qatar's role in hosting a larger number of Pakistani workers.

The Qatari ambassador conveyed warm and cordial greetings from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al-Thani, to the prime minister who also reciprocated the greetings.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy vibrant bilateral, political and economic relations.