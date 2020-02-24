Prime Minister honest, man of principle : Amir Jahangir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Spokesperson to the Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Sahibzada Amir Jahangir on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a man of principle and honest person as the international community was acknowledged it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Spokesperson to the Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Sahibzada Amir Jahangir on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a man of principle and honest person as the international community was acknowledged it.

Talking to ptv, he said the prime minister was the last hope for the people and having capabilities to make things possible with his wisdom.

The spokesperson said the prime minister wanted to uplift living standers of common man and he (PM) was working to break statuesque in the country.

He said the country was going to bankruptcy when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came in to power but it was the vision and restless efforts of the prime minister who visited the friendly and co-partner countries to take their assistance for bringing out the country from the economic challenges.

He said due to prudent economic policies of the government, the national economy was improving as compared to the previous governments.

The spokesperson said during the ongoing tenure, farmers were being facilitated and prices of edible items had decreased due to improved national economy.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had brought out the country from isolation by visiting the other countries and introducing soft image of Pakistan, adding law and order situation had been restored in the country.

International community was ready to invest in different sectors of the country, he added.

Replying to a question, he said in coming month of April, Pakistan, United Kingdom and Europe were going to hold a two days investment summit in London where traders and investors interacted with each others and soon the big international brands including Marks and Spencer,Tesco, John Lewis and other would open their buying houses in Pakistan.

Pakistan was the destination of the investors now, he added.

He said international sports festivals were being held in the country by good policies of the government.

Visits of heads of the states of different countries as well as international dignitaries to Pakistan were the ample proof of their confidence in the honest leadership of the prime minister.

To another question, he said the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had destroyed the national institutions by massive corruption and both the political parties were responsible for fragile economy of the country.

He said Nawaz Sharif and his party had ruled the country from many decades but they had failed to establish single hospital where they got treatment, adding Asif Ali Zardari was also seeking permission from the government to go abroad for treatment.

He said the prime minister strongly believed in supremacy of law and disliked nepotism, adding the PTI leadership believed in performance.

Sahibzada Amir Jahangir said after Quaid-e-Azam, the people had got honest and determined leadership in the shape of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he was also real hero of the country.