Prime Minister Imran Khan well aware of issues, working sincerely for their resolution: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a visionary leader and he was aware of all the problems of the people and was sincerely trying to solve them.

Addressing on the occasion of inauguration of a Food Festival at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said the Prime Minister had also established "Langar Khanay" under Ehsaas Program that reflected the preferences and aspirations of the PTI government and the purpose of this program was to ensure a full nutritional diet for every human, according to a statement.

He said that majority of the children in the country were malnourished and the government had raised the need to remove this malnutrition and create a healthy society.

The Governor further added, "I congratulate President Karachi Editors Club Mubashir Mir, Secretary General Manzar Naqvi and other members of the "Food Excellence Awards" team for organizing the "Second Food Excellence Awards" at the Governor House.

Imran Ismail said that conducting these awards would encourage those who provide quality nutrients in accordance with the principles of health in their establishments and hotels.

Mixing in nutrition for profit was a serious offense. There are rules in place for this.

He said the present government was cooperating with the best food providers and providing them with the necessary facilities. With the best food, we can also promote our tourism and it was our government's priorities.

The Governor Sindh said that food diplomacy was an effective way to increase proximity to different nations. There was a huge demand for Pakistani cuisine worldwide.

He added there was a need that the private sector took more steps to introduce Pakistani dishes into the world. The present government had promised to bring about change in the country and was firmly committed to that promise.

Imran Ismail said that the present government had also started providinginterest free loans so that the young entrepreneur could start their own businesses. This was a fantastic and exciting program that would help improve the fate of next generation.