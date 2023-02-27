UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Reviews Development Projects Of GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reviews development projects of GB

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday held a meeting with his Advisor for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira and GB Governor Syed Mehdi Shah, and discussed administrative affairs and development projects of Gilgit Baltistan

The PM assured them of early resolution of the issues of Gilgit Baltistan.

He said the Federal Government was making every effort for promoting tourism in Gilgit Baltistan.

He said collective efforts would be made for the welfare and well-being of the people of northern areas.

