Prime Minister praises provinces, districts, polio workers for efforts on eradication of polio

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday highly appreciated the provinces, district administrations as well as the polio workers for the hard work and efforts on the eradication of polio from the country

"I highly appreciate the hard work done by Provincial Chief Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners for Polio eradication", he said while addressing a meeting held here to review arrangements for the upcoming polio eradication campaign.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the efforts made by workers of polio eradication teams who reach out to children in far-flung and hard areas of the country.

He said that these workers are performing a national service and deserve special appreciation.

The Prime Minister directed his Special Assistant on Health Services to come up with a rewards' plan for best performing polio workers.

He emphasized that low-transmission season was a crucial stage and they all have to act against polio with "killer instincts".

He directed the Provincial Chief Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners to sustain the Polio Eradication drive with the same vigor and focus.

The Prime Minister directed the district governments to take responsibility to initiate deterrent legal action in cases of harassment or attacks on polio workers.

He reiterated upon synergizing routine immunizations with the Anti-Polio campaigns.

The Prime Minister also emphasized on maximizing efforts for COVID-19 vaccinations as a proactive measure against the spread of new variant Omicron.

Earlier, the meeting was informed that Southern Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Districts of Balochistan including Quetta, Qila Abdullah & Pishin and Districts of Sindh including Hyderabad and Karachi were most vulnerable for the spread of polio virus through sewage and water.

It was also informed that international organizations were acknowledging the effective efforts of the Government of Pakistan against COVID-19 and Polio.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistance to PM Dr. Faisal Sultan, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Nausheen Hamid and senior officials.

Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and Deputy Commissioners of more than 30 districts attended the meeting via video link.