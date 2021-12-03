UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Praises Provinces, Districts, Polio Workers For Efforts On Eradication Of Polio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 06:49 PM

Prime Minister praises provinces, districts, polio workers for efforts on eradication of polio

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday highly appreciated the provinces, district administrations as well as the polio workers for the hard work and efforts on the eradication of polio from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday highly appreciated the provinces, district administrations as well as the polio workers for the hard work and efforts on the eradication of polio from the country.

"I highly appreciate the hard work done by Provincial Chief Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners for Polio eradication", he said while addressing a meeting held here to review arrangements for the upcoming polio eradication campaign.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the efforts made by workers of polio eradication teams who reach out to children in far-flung and hard areas of the country.

He said that these workers are performing a national service and deserve special appreciation.

The Prime Minister directed his Special Assistant on Health Services to come up with a rewards' plan for best performing polio workers.

He emphasized that low-transmission season was a crucial stage and they all have to act against polio with "killer instincts".

He directed the Provincial Chief Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners to sustain the Polio Eradication drive with the same vigor and focus.

The Prime Minister directed the district governments to take responsibility to initiate deterrent legal action in cases of harassment or attacks on polio workers.

He reiterated upon synergizing routine immunizations with the Anti-Polio campaigns.

The Prime Minister also emphasized on maximizing efforts for COVID-19 vaccinations as a proactive measure against the spread of new variant Omicron.

Earlier, the meeting was informed that Southern Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Districts of Balochistan including Quetta, Qila Abdullah & Pishin and Districts of Sindh including Hyderabad and Karachi were most vulnerable for the spread of polio virus through sewage and water.

It was also informed that international organizations were acknowledging the effective efforts of the Government of Pakistan against COVID-19 and Polio.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistance to PM Dr. Faisal Sultan, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Nausheen Hamid and senior officials.

Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and Deputy Commissioners of more than 30 districts attended the meeting via video link.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Punjab Water Hyderabad Same Pishin Qila Abdullah All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Russia, China Start Discussing Putin's Visit to Be ..

Russia, China Start Discussing Putin's Visit to Beijing - Ushakov

29 seconds ago
 Commissioner asks building department to submit p ..

Commissioner asks building department to submit proposals under M&R schemes

30 seconds ago
 No healthcare system can function sans young docto ..

No healthcare system can function sans young doctors: CS Balochistan

32 seconds ago
 IPM model ensured Rs 40 bn saving, can fetch 15 ml ..

IPM model ensured Rs 40 bn saving, can fetch 15 mln cotton bales production: Sec ..

33 seconds ago
 SNGPL agrees to wave of 66% 'Take or Pay' clause f ..

SNGPL agrees to wave of 66% 'Take or Pay' clause for stated-owned LNG plants: Ha ..

35 seconds ago
 Temporary Ehsaas bazar set up to distribute warm c ..

Temporary Ehsaas bazar set up to distribute warm clothes, shoes among poor

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.