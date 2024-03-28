Principal sheds light on dangers of kite flying

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Professor Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, Principal of Post-graduate Medical Institute and Amiruddin Medical College, Thursday stressed need for increasing awareness about hazards of kite flying.

In a statement issued here, he emphasised the need for parents and teachers to educate students about the risks associated with kite flying. He stressed promoting alternative healthy sports activities. Dr. Zafar underscored the pivotal role of parents in ensuring children's safety and advocated for installation of safety wires on bikes to prevent accidents.

He urges health professionals to utilise social media platforms to disseminate information and prevent fatalities caused by kite flying mishaps.