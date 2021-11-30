UrduPoint.com

Private Housing Society Director Escapes From Court Premises

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:31 PM

A Private Housing Society Director on Tuesday escaped here from Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench after dismissal of his bail before arrest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :A Private Housing Society Director on Tuesday escaped here from Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench after dismissal of his bail before arrest.

A Case No. 50/21, 34-1 / B was registered against accused Nadeem Ijaz, Director Blue World City housing society in Chauntra Police Station under Punjab Development of City Act.

The accused Nadeem Ijaz was on interim bail from the High Court till November 30 while accused Nadeem Ijaz escaped with his accomplices to avoid arrest.

City Police Officer (CPO) Ather Ismail took notice of the incident and directed to trace the accused and arrest them within 24 hours.

A case has been registered against accused Nadeem Ejaz and his accomplices at Airport Police Station. The Police teams were formed to arrest the accused whereas raids were being carried out.

The accused involved in the incident would be arrested and brought to justice, the CPO said and added that no one was above law and strict action would be taken against the violators.

