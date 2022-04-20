Private schools recommended to engage female coach at primary level

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :School education Department has recommended private schools to engage female teachers only for coaching at Primary level. It has also asked owners to display sign boards carrying contact numbers of District Education Authority (DEA) and School Education Department at conspicuous places in the schools. CCTV cameras should also be installed at deserted places in the school immediately.

These recommendations were made by an inquiry committee set up to investigate a harassment case of a kid by a guard followed by manhandling of his father at Lahore Grammar School, Officer Colony branch.

The committee was constituted on the directives of Secretary School Education Deptt, Dr Ehtisham Anwar, who took notice of the incident and sought report from Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DEA, Shamshar Khan.

The CEO made a committee comprising DEO (Elementary Male), Rao Javid Rafiq , Senior Headmaster GHS Ali Wala, Dr Abdul Jabbar, Deputy DEO, Aslam Khan Qaisrani for tracing the facts.

The committee made the recommendations after the inquiry.