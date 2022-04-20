UrduPoint.com

Private Schools Recommended To Engage Female Coach At Primary Level

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Private schools recommended to engage female coach at primary level

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :School education Department has recommended private schools to engage female teachers only for coaching at Primary level. It has also asked owners to display sign boards carrying contact numbers of District Education Authority (DEA) and School Education Department at conspicuous places in the schools. CCTV cameras should also be installed at deserted places in the school immediately.

These recommendations were made by an inquiry committee set up to investigate a harassment case of a kid by a guard followed by manhandling of his father at Lahore Grammar School, Officer Colony branch.

The committee was constituted on the directives of Secretary School Education Deptt, Dr Ehtisham Anwar, who took notice of the incident and sought report from Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DEA, Shamshar Khan.

The CEO made a committee comprising DEO (Elementary Male), Rao Javid Rafiq , Senior Headmaster GHS Ali Wala, Dr Abdul Jabbar, Deputy DEO, Aslam Khan Qaisrani for tracing the facts.

The committee made the recommendations after the inquiry.

Related Topics

Education Male Ghanaian Cedi From Lahore Grammar School

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

5 minutes ago
 Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO use ..

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO users; 2.5 Lac People Joined in 2 ..

46 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthd ..

53 minutes ago
 Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

2 hours ago
 Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

2 hours ago
 IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.