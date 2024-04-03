Prize Distribution Ceremony Held
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Khubaib Orphan Girls school and College Sargodha organized a prize distribution
ceremony of annual results here on Wednesday.
Director General Khubaib Foundation Iftikhar Ali Khan was the chief guest along
with Director education Zahid Mehmood.
Dean of Agriculture College University of Sargodha Dr Athar Hussain, Chairman department
of Plant Genetics University of Sargodha Prof Dr Ijaz Rasool Noorka and others attended the
ceremony and distributed Shields, certificates and prizes among position holders, winners
and teachers as well.
A large number of parents, students and community people were also present
in the ceremony.
