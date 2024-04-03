Open Menu

Prize Distribution Ceremony Held

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 12:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Khubaib Orphan Girls school and College Sargodha organized a prize distribution

ceremony of annual results here on Wednesday.

Director General Khubaib Foundation Iftikhar Ali Khan was the chief guest along

with Director education Zahid Mehmood.

Dean of Agriculture College University of Sargodha Dr Athar Hussain, Chairman department

of Plant Genetics University of Sargodha Prof Dr Ijaz Rasool Noorka and others attended the

ceremony and distributed Shields, certificates and prizes among position holders, winners

and teachers as well.

A large number of parents, students and community people were also present

in the ceremony.

