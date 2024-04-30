Open Menu

Commissioner Orders To Review Facilities Available In Primary Health Centers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Commissioner orders to review facilities available in primary health centers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Commissioner, Administrator Quetta Metropolitan Corporation Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has issued instructions to the monitors to review the facilities available in Primary health centers, ensure best treatment facilities to the people and take measures to improve other medical facilities.

He was presided over various meetings on Tuesday and discussed the long-standing problems of the city and its people.

He has also asked suggestion from all stakeholders to find the solution of problems and called them to play their role to resolve the issues being faced by the residents of Quetta.

A delegation of Quetta Bar Association in a meeting with Commissioner lauded the measures taken for the betterment and assured all possible supports in that regard.

The Commissioner said it is imperative to find a sustainable solution of the infrastructural development, sanitation and public welfare among other issues of Quetta that have been plaguing the city for years.

He said that steps have been taken to formulate a comprehensive plan to address the challenges of the city and improve the quality of life of its residents by engaging with various stakeholders and addressing their concerns.

The delegation said that this initiative is a positive measure towards resolving the long-standing problems of the city and it will be bring effective changes in the civic services of Quetta.

The Commissioner issued orders to shift the showrooms out of the city in order to resolve the traffic problems and remove the obstacle, creating disruption in the traffic system.

On the occasion, the owners of the showrooms informed the Commissioner about their concerns.

However, he ordered that to take action against the usage of Iranian steel in the high-rise buildings in the city.

He said that the improper construction of high-rise buildings in the city can cause any major accident, so all possible measures will be taken to protect the public.

In the meeting with the Commissioner, the chairperson of a non-governmental organization was informed about the measures taken by administration regarding the elimination of child labour, rehabilitation of drug addiction and their health.

Hamza Shafqaat said that strict action will be taken against child labour which adversely affects the health of children.

