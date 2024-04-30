Jahangir Anwar Posted As Secy Environment Protection
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Jahangir Anwar has been posted as Secretary Environment Protection Department against a vacant post.
In addition to it, he shall remain Secretary of Tourism Department of Government of Punjab.
