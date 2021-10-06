Process of vaccination in full swing across Sukkur region

(@FahadShabbir)

The process of vaccination is in full swing in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts including Pano Aqil and Rohri to control spread of Coronavirus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The process of vaccination is in full swing in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts including Pano Aqil and Rohri to control spread of Coronavirus.

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Wednesday visited a Government Islamia College, and warned the Principal for violation of Corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Talking to APP, he said that special teams at district level were regularly checking transport, business and education sectors to ensure vaccination.

The District administration Sukkur along with teams of Health Department vaccinated scores of passengers in a bus terminal of in the city. Meanwhile, actions against unvaccinated people across the Sukkur division were also underway.

In Khairpur, the teams of District Administration checked fifty points and imposed fine of more than Rs 25,000 over violation of Covid SOPs and unvaccinated people.

In Shikarpur, seven people were arrested and two milk shops sealed over the violations of corona SOPs.