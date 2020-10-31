Proclaimed offender held in Kohat

A proclaimed offender wanted in murder case and at large from four years has been arrested on Saturday in information-based raid of Kohat police here

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) ::A proclaimed offender wanted in murder case and at large from four years has been arrested on Saturday in information-based raid of Kohat police here.

The alleged proclaimed offender Shad Nabi had shot dead Lal Muhammad in year 2016 and have managed to escape after committing the crime.

He is arrested from Muslimabad area of Kohat in an information-based raid carried out by Jerma Police Station team.

Station House Officer (SHO) Irfan Khan of Jerma Police Station has said that arrested proclaimed offender Shad Nabi has been shifted to the lockup and the accused was handed over to the investigation team for further interrogation.