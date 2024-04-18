Progress reviewed on development initiatives in South Waziristan Lower

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, South Waziristan Lower Nasir Khan has underlined the need for taking concrete measures to ensure timely completion of all ongoing development initiatives in the district.

He expressed these views during a meeting held to review progress on ongoing development projects and the proposed initiatives.

During the meeting, a detailed presentation was given to the Member Provincial Assembly PK-110 South Waziristan Lower Ajab Gul Wazir on ongoing projects and future development-oriented initiatives proposed by the departments of the district.

The DC said that district administration was committed to uplift the area and in this regard development initiatives need to be completed at the earliest in the larger interest of the area and people.

The line departments informed that all the measures were being taken in a transparent manner as per the development plan with focus on quality work in order to raise the living standard of people through socio-economic development of the area.

The meeting was attended by high officials of the district administration and line departments.