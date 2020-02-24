UrduPoint.com
Project Worked Out For Upgradation Of Schools, Colleges In RWP City

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:28 PM

Project worked out for upgradation of schools, Colleges in RWP city

The education department school and colleges has worked out mega project to l upgrade 1 Post Graduate (PG), 3 Girl's Degree Colleges and 3 Girls & Boys Secondary Schools in Rawalpindi cit

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) The education department school and colleges has worked out mega project to l upgrade 1 Post Graduate (PG), 3 Girl's Degree Colleges and 3 Girls & Boys Secondary Schools in Rawalpindi city.According to media reports, the mega project also includes construction of new blocks, science, computer laboratory and auditorium at the cost of 30 crores.The grant has been provided by the Minister of Railway Sheikh Rasheed and Federal Parliamentary Secretary Sheikh Rashid Shafiq out of their MNA funds.

Rs 5.5 crores have been released for construction of new blocks in both PG Viqar-un-Nisa College for Women and Girls Degree College Mohan Pura.Funds of Rs 15 million have been released for a century old Govt.

Boys Higher Secondary School Raja Bazaar, Rs 30 million for Girls High School Dhoke Ratta and Rs 50 million for Higher Secondary School Khayaban-e-Sir Syed.The construction work will start from 1st week of March, whereas the grant for new Satellite town Girls University has been approved.

