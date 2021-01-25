UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Projects Worth Rs 19.11 B Approved By PDWP

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Projects worth Rs 19.11 b approved by PDWP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :A total of 24 schemes have been approved at an estimated cost of Rs 19.11 billion by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government during the 15th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Monday.

Additional Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir Khan, presided over the meeting which deliberated and approved schemes pertaining to different sectors including Health, education, Multi-Sector Development, Roads, Agriculture, Water, Multi Sectoral Development, Urban Development, board of Revenue, Tourism & Sports.

The approved projects from PDWP include construction and feasibility of different roads in District Abbotabad, Buner, Haripur, Swabi, Hangu and Mansehra worth Rs 1.59 billion. Upgradation of existing nine Nursing Schools in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Mardan, Swat and Abbotabad were also approved by the PDWP.

The accelerated development of the merged areas was a top priority of the provincial government.

Expansion of Khyber Girls Medical College Peshawar to accommodate additional fifty students of merged areas was approved by the forum.

Water supply schemes in Upper Dir at a cost of Rs 152.25 million, Construction of of Water Supply Schemes at a cost of Rs 200 million have also been approved. Under the FIP Program, reconstruction of 11 fully damaged schools in Tribal District Bajaur at a cost of Rs 338.044 million and reconstruction of 27 fully damaged schools in Tribal District Mohmand at a cost of Rs 831.461 million have also been approved by the forum.

Other notable projects that were approved following different rounds of discussions include Purchase of Land for Agriculture University Swat, Feasibility Study of Command Area Development of Small Dams, Hockey Turf at Nowshehra and Abbotabad, Upgradation of sports Complex at Mohmand & Bajaur and Establishment of Resource Center & E Stamp Introduction in Board of Revenue in Newly Merged Districts.

Related Topics

Hockey Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Water Swat Agriculture Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Dir Haripur Swabi Buner From Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports inks 50-year land lease agreement ..

1 minute ago

SNTV to distribute highlights of Pakistan v South ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;Water scarcity is urgent national and intern ..

31 minutes ago

UAE consolidates position as leading global suppor ..

1 hour ago

Flydubai adds 4 new destinations to its European n ..

1 hour ago

Captive power plants closure hitting production, e ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.