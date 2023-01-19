Prominent poet Saqi Faruqi remembered on 5th birth anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Prominent urdu and English poet, Saqi Faruqi was remembered on his 5th birth anniversary here on Thursday in the literary circles and homages were paid to his services to the language and literature.

Faruqi's works and writings in Urdu have been widely published around the world with several of his books winning awards and accolades.

He was born in Gorakhpur in 1936 and his family migrated to Bangladesh and then to Karachi while he later moved to London. He also served as the editor of the monthly "Nawa-i-Karachi".

He has published several volumes of poetry, including one book in English, as well as a substantial volume of literary criticism. During his stay in London Faruqi specialized in computer programming.

His noted works include Payas ka Sehra, Radar, Behram ki Wapsi, Zinda Pani Sucha, Bazghast o Bazyaft, Hidayat nama, a collection of poems Raazo se Bhara Basta and A collection of his English poems has been published under the name "Nailing Dark Storms".

He died on January 19, 2018, in London.