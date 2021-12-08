Promotion of foreign investment top priority: FIEDMC chairman

Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Zafar Iqbal Sarwar has said that promotion of foreign investment is top most priority

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Zafar Iqbal Sarwar has said that promotion of foreign investment is top most priority.

In a meeting with the delegation of industrialists from China held here, he said that reservations of all foreign companies would be addressed in Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Value Added City and M-III Industrial City.

He said that the government had taken several measures for improving the confidence of foreign investors and maintaining the atmosphere of protection.

He also briefed the Chinese delegation about constructive and development activities in the Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Value Added City and M-III Industrial City.

He said that Federal as well as Punjab governments were making serious efforts for the provision of basic facilities including electricity and Sui Gas in the industrial city.