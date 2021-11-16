Properties of PTDC being handed over provinces, GB, AJK: Senate told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan on Tuesday informed the Senate that the Cabinet has decided to hand over properties of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) to the respective provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In response to a calling attention notice raised by Senator Mohsin Aziz regarding the current status of properties of PTDC in relation to their ownership, he said in GB and AJK these properties would be utilized by respective local governments and they would provide fifty percent of the revenue to the Federal government.

The revenue would be utilized for the promotion of tourism in the country, he added.

He said that talks with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab governments have been completed while talks with Sindh and Balochistan are underway.

He clarified that the purpose of this exercise is to promote tourism in the country.