UrduPoint.com

Properties Of PTDC Being Handed Over Provinces, GB, AJK: Senate Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 02:30 PM

Properties of PTDC being handed over provinces, GB, AJK: Senate told

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan on Tuesday informed the Senate that the Cabinet has decided to hand over properties of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) to the respective provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan on Tuesday informed the Senate that the Cabinet has decided to hand over properties of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) to the respective provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In response to a calling attention notice raised by Senator Mohsin Aziz regarding the current status of properties of PTDC in relation to their ownership, he said in GB and AJK these properties would be utilized by respective local governments and they would provide fifty percent of the revenue to the Federal government.

The revenue would be utilized for the promotion of tourism in the country, he added.

He said that talks with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab governments have been completed while talks with Sindh and Balochistan are underway.

He clarified that the purpose of this exercise is to promote tourism in the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Senate Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Babar Awan Azad Jammu And Kashmir PTDC Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Commercial Stocks of Oil in OECD Fell by 51Mln Bar ..

Commercial Stocks of Oil in OECD Fell by 51Mln Barrels in September - IEA

5 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary tenders apology before CEC for his ..

Fawad Chaudhary tenders apology before CEC for his remarks

6 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 36,818 New COVID-19 Cases - Respon ..

Russia Confirms 36,818 New COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

5 minutes ago
 PM reduced sales tax on petroleum products to zer ..

PM reduced sales tax on petroleum products to zero: Farrukh

5 minutes ago
 OPEC Increases Oil Production by 240,000 BpD M-O-M ..

OPEC Increases Oil Production by 240,000 BpD M-O-M in October - IEA

6 minutes ago
 IEA Expects Oil Production Growth to Reach 480,000 ..

IEA Expects Oil Production Growth to Reach 480,000 BpD in 2021

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.