Prosperity of farmers top priority: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Cooperatives Mehar Muhammad Aslam Bharwana has said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, prosperity of farmers is a top priority of the government.

He said this while addressing a seminar held in Jhang organized the by Punjab Agriculture department, said a press release issued here.

He said that under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme, an amount of Rs 300 billion had been allocated to boost per acre yield of different crops.

The minister said the government was spending more than Rs 2 billion to increase per acreproduction of sugarcane, adding that in coming years this would help in increasing productionof sugarcane by almost 200 maund per acre.