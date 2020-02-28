UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prosperity Of Farmers Top Priority: Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:06 PM

Prosperity of farmers top priority: Minister

Provincial Minister for Cooperatives Mehar Muhammad Aslam Bharwana has said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, prosperity of farmers is a top priority of the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Cooperatives Mehar Muhammad Aslam Bharwana has said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, prosperity of farmers is a top priority of the government.

He said this while addressing a seminar held in Jhang organized the by Punjab Agriculture department, said a press release issued here.

He said that under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme, an amount of Rs 300 billion had been allocated to boost per acre yield of different crops.

The minister said the government was spending more than Rs 2 billion to increase per acreproduction of sugarcane, adding that in coming years this would help in increasing productionof sugarcane by almost 200 maund per acre.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Agriculture Jhang Mehar Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof ruled out of ICC Women’s T20 World ..

20 minutes ago

Multi-cultural community in Sharjah joins pink kni ..

41 minutes ago

UAE coordinating with Iran to evacuate Iranian vis ..

42 minutes ago

Sultans thrash Kings to register third win

1 hour ago

Infinix Makes Headlines as the first Smartphone br ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange sheds 103 points to close ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.