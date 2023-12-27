Protection of life & people property first responsibility of govt: Balochistan CM

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday said that the protection of life and property of the people was the first responsibility of the government and all people should avoid such actions due to which the people have to face difficulties and sufferings

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday said that the protection of life and property of the people was the first responsibility of the government and all people should avoid such actions due to which the people have to face difficulties and sufferings.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting on the overall law and order situation in the province.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister of Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Khan Jamali, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, DIG Quetta Abdul Hai Amir, DIG Special Branch Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani and Principal Secretary Rashid Razak Khan.

while briefing the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Zahid Saleem highlighted the steps and strategies taken by the provincial government regarding the restoration of peace.

Addressing the meeting, Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that improvement of the law-and-order situation and protection of life and property of the people would be ensured in every case, creating difficulties for people and taking the law into their own hands was inappropriate, it was important to avoid such actions which could not be allowed.

He said that the Federal and provincial governments have set up separate committees to investigate the Balach Baloch incident, while the special committee of the federal government was also working seriously to talk to the protesters in Islamabad/

The committee has assured to implement the legitimate demands, the government wants to resolve all the issues amicably as per the prevailing laws, he said adding that our doors are open for meaningful discussions and negotiations.

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan directed that an effective strategy should be formulated for the restoration of peace throughout the province and all the available resources should be used to restore peace in all the districts of Balochistan.